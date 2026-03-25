Norman Powell News: Back in starting five
Powell is in the Heat's staring lineup against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Powell has come off the bench in three of his last four outings, but the veteran wing will return to the starting five Wednesday while Pelle Larsson comes off the bench for the first time since Jan. 13 against the Suns. In his four appearances since returning from a seven-game absence due to a right groin strain, Powell has averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 threes over 31.3 minutes per game.
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