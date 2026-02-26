Norman Powell News: Cleared to play
Powell (groin) will play Thursday night against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Powell was added to the injury report as questionable earlier in the day due to groin soreness, but he's since received the green light to take the court. He's fresh off an impressive 26-point game Tuesday against the Bucks.
