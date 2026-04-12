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Norman Powell News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 12:38pm

Powell (groin) is listed as available for Sunday's game versus Atlanta.

Powell has appeared in only two of Miami's last seven games, most recently missing Friday's 140-117 win over Washington. Despite his availability, he might come off the bench. However, with Pelle Larsson (leg) ruled out, Powell could find himself back in the starting lineup for the first time since the 149-128 loss to Cleveland on March 27.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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