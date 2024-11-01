Norman Powell News: Continues solid run in loss

Powell posted 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 loss to the Suns.

With a first-unit role assured, Powell has a career year in store. He's never averaged over 19 points per season in his career, and he's soaring about six points over that number right now. For this season, Powell is the team's most sensible answer for Paul George's departure, and he's delivering the goods nightly.