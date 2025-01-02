Norman Powell News: Dreadful showing in rout
Powell racked up six points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.
It was a dreadful showing by Powell, who came up small with a season-low six points in a tough matchup against the 28-5 Thunder during the absence of star guard James Harden (groin). Even with Thursday's clunker, Powell is still averaging a strong 24.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.1 threes across his last eight contests. The 31-year-old sharpshooter will have a prime opportunity to bounce back in Saturday's soft matchup with the Hawks, who rank 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed (119.4).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now