Norman Powell News: Dreadful showing in rout

Powell racked up six points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.

It was a dreadful showing by Powell, who came up small with a season-low six points in a tough matchup against the 28-5 Thunder during the absence of star guard James Harden (groin). Even with Thursday's clunker, Powell is still averaging a strong 24.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.1 threes across his last eight contests. The 31-year-old sharpshooter will have a prime opportunity to bounce back in Saturday's soft matchup with the Hawks, who rank 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed (119.4).