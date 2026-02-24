Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Drops 26 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Powell ended Tuesday's 128-117 loss to Milwaukee with 26 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes.

Powell got to the charity stripe often in this one and finished as Miami's leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran swingman has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back games and in four of his five appearances this month. However, he also dished out zero assists for the fourth time this season. Powell is now averaging 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per tilt in February.

