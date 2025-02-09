Norman Powell News: Drops 26 points in win

Powell amassed 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-110 win over the Jazz.

The veteran swingman tied Ivica Zubac for the game-high mark in points during another impressive night from the field. Powell has racked up 11 consecutive appearances with 20 or more points, during which he has averaged 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest. The 31-year-old is on pace for a career-best year, averaging career highs in points (24.0), assists (2.3) and steals (1.3) on 49.6/42.9/82.4 shooting splits.