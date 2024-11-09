Norman Powell News: First career double-double

Powell had 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Kings.

Incredibly, it's Powell's first career double-double, in his 10th NBA season. The 31-year-old wing has stepped up as the Clippers' top offensive option with Kawhi Leonard (knee) yet to make his 2024-25 debut and Paul George now a 76er, and Powell has popped for 30 or more points in three of nine games so far this season, averaging 25.7 points, 4.2 threes, 3.4 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor, 49.4 percent from beyond the arc and 86.1 percent from the free-throw line.