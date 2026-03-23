Norman Powell News: Good to go Monday
Powell (calf) is good to go for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Powell is set to return after missing Saturday's game against the Rockets. Additionally, both Jaime Jaquez (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (toe) have the green light to suit up as well. Over his past three appearances, Powell has averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.7 minutes per game.
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