Norman Powell News: Good to go Saturday
Powell (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Powell will suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set after initially being listed as probable due to an illness. The veteran swingman has appeared in just three outings this month, during which he has averaged 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.3 minutes per tilt.
