Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:53am

Powell (illness) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

After going through practice Monday, Powell has the green light to return from a four-game absence. Tyler Herro (personal) is also good to go for Miami. Powell may have his minutes monitored in his first game back.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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