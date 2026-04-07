Norman Powell News: Good to go Tuesday
Powell (illness) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
After going through practice Monday, Powell has the green light to return from a four-game absence. Tyler Herro (personal) is also good to go for Miami. Powell may have his minutes monitored in his first game back.
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