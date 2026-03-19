Norman Powell News: Headed to bench
Powell will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Head coach Erik Spoelstra will bring Powell off the bench for just the second time this season, in what is likely a matchup-based decision for Miami. In Powell's previous game as a reserve this year, he finished with 20 points, three assists, one rebound, one three-pointer and one steal over 31 minutes.
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