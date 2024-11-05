Norman Powell News: Keeps impressive streak alive

Powell totaled 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over San Antonio.

Powell has now scored at least 20 points in six games in a row, and there's a strong argument to say he's been the Clippers' best offensive weapon in the first two weeks of the season, ahead of Ivica Zubac and even James Harden. Powell is making the most of his time as a starter, putting up 24.9 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.