Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Leading scorer for LAC in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 8:48am

Powell supplied a team-high 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

The veteran wing got plenty of help, as James Harden and Ivica Zubac each delivered 21 points for the Clippers. Powell has scored 20-plus in six of the last seven games, averaging 23.9 points, 4.3 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists over that stretch while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent (23-for-49) from beyond the arc.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now