Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Leads team in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Powell accumulated 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 loss to the Lakers.

Powell posted a customary solid total despite the horrid team result. The veteran appeared fine despite missing Sunday's game with a hip injury. A back ailment also forced Powell to miss some time last month, but he's managed exceptional totals otherwise.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
