Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Limited in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Powell recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to Charlotte.

Powell was limited to just 19 minutes, ending what was otherwise a positive season for the veteran. He finished with averages of 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers, doing enough to earn his first All-Star nod. Assuming he returns to Miami next season, expect to see Powell playing as the second or third option on offense, flirting with 20 points per game on most nights.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks, Sleeper, and Underdog for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago