Norman Powell News: Limited in loss

Powell recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to Charlotte.

Powell was limited to just 19 minutes, ending what was otherwise a positive season for the veteran. He finished with averages of 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers, doing enough to earn his first All-Star nod. Assuming he returns to Miami next season, expect to see Powell playing as the second or third option on offense, flirting with 20 points per game on most nights.