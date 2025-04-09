Norman Powell News: Logs team-high 25 points

Powell registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Spurs.

Powell's numbers have almost always come through when Kawhi Leonard (rest) takes a seat, and that was the case during Wednesday's critical win. Powell's totals have been impacted marginally with Leonard's increased activity, but he still has a solid place in the Clippers' starting lineup and can amass great totals when the game flows in his direction.