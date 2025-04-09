Norman Powell News: Logs team-high 25 points
Powell registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Spurs.
Powell's numbers have almost always come through when Kawhi Leonard (rest) takes a seat, and that was the case during Wednesday's critical win. Powell's totals have been impacted marginally with Leonard's increased activity, but he still has a solid place in the Clippers' starting lineup and can amass great totals when the game flows in his direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now