Norman Powell News: Looks rusty in return Sunday

Powell (hamstring) posted seven points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 win over Charlotte.

Making his return from a seven-game absence with a hamstring strain, Powell was limited to 23 minutes and appeared to be a bit rusty during an inefficient shooting night. The veteran swingman has appeared in just two of Los Angeles' contests since the All-Star break, so it could take some time for him to find a rhythm and build back up to a full workload. Fantasy managers should exercise patience with Powell, who has 35 games with at least 20 points in 2024-25, as he works to become further removed from the injury.