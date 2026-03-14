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Norman Powell News: Not starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 4:37pm

Powell will come off the bench against the Magic on Saturday.

Saturday's contest will break a seven-game absence streak for Powell, who missed that time while recovering from a right groin strain. He'll operate in a reserve role in his return and will likely play under a minutes restriction. The Heat will roll with a starting five of Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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