Norman Powell News: Not starting in return
Powell will come off the bench against the Magic on Saturday.
Saturday's contest will break a seven-game absence streak for Powell, who missed that time while recovering from a right groin strain. He'll operate in a reserve role in his return and will likely play under a minutes restriction. The Heat will roll with a starting five of Davion Mitchell, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.
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