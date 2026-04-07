Norman Powell News: Not starting Tuesday
Powell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
Powell will come off the bench in his return from a four-game absence, so he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. As a reserve this season, Powell owns averages of 20.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 triples per contest.
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