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Norman Powell News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Powell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.

Powell will come off the bench in his return from a four-game absence, so he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. As a reserve this season, Powell owns averages of 20.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 triples per contest.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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