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Norman Powell News: Paces Miami in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Powell ended with 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to the Spurs.

Powell led his team in scoring in what was a thorough, wire-to-wire loss for the Heat. The veteran's scoring consistency has not waned in his first season with the team, as he's now reached the 20-point mark in 38 of 53 appearances. While he's come off the bench in three of the past four contests, Powell's playing time hasn't been affected, as the wing has logged 30-plus minutes in all four outings.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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