Norman Powell News: Posts 20 points in return

Powell logged 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 31 minutes during the Heat's 121-117 loss to the Magic on Saturday.

Powell came off the bench in his return from a seven-game absence due to a right groin strain. Despite the extended absence, he didn't operate under a minutes restriction and finished as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Jaime Jaquez (22 points). It wouldn't be surprising to see Powell back in Miami's starting lineup as soon as Tuesday against Charlotte. Such a move would likely result in Pelle Larsson or Kel'el Ware reverting to the bench.