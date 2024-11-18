Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell News: Returns Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 9:17pm

Powell (hamstring) returned to Monday's game against the Warriors with 3:30 remaining in the second quarter, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell left Monday's contest in the first quarter due to left hamstring soreness, but he'll give it a go after limping back to the locker room. If the 31-year-old guard is unable to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way, Amir Coffey and Kevin Porter will likely see a slight uptick in playing time.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
