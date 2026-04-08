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Norman Powell News: Scores 14 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:28am

Powell produced 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors.

Powell made his return from a four-game absence and played a modest workload off the bench. Miami's rotations are not set in stone, but whether he starts or not going forward, Powell is likely to be heavily involved.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
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