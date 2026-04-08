Norman Powell News: Scores 14 off bench

Powell produced 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors.

Powell made his return from a four-game absence and played a modest workload off the bench. Miami's rotations are not set in stone, but whether he starts or not going forward, Powell is likely to be heavily involved.