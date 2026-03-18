Norman Powell News: Scores 17 in return to lineup

Powell provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-106 loss to the Hornets.

Powell started for the first time since Feb. 26, but his performance wasn't on par with what he's done most of the season. Powell has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last six outings since the All-Star break and is shooting just 29.7 percent from three in that span, so his numbers are trending in the wrong direction. He missed seven games in that span due to a groin injury, however, so there's a chance he's simply not 100 percent healthy yet.