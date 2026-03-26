Norman Powell News: Scores 19 with first unit

Powell racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-103 victory over the Cavaliers.

Powell moved back into the first unit Wednesday, as the Heat continue to experiment with different groups. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Powell maintains a steady usage rate and workload, so it's not a make-or-break situation for his fantasy value.