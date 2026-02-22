Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Scores 25 in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:39am

Powell finished with 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Grizzlies.

Powell was back to All-Star form versus Memphis, as he scored 25 points on the second night of a back-to-back set. He also shot 62.5 percent from the field, but he uncharacteristically missed five of seven free-throw attempts. Powell will now have back-to-back off days before the Heat returns to action Tuesday against the Bucks.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
