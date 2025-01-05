Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Scores team-high 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Powell provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 win over the Hawks.

Kawhi Leonard's return was the highlight of the night, but Powell took his reduced minutes in stride and turned in a potent performance. Powell has performed as Leonard's substitute to begin the season, but he's expected to remain with the first unit upon Leonard's full-time return. He's currently the Clippers' leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game, which is two points higher than James Harden.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now