Norman Powell News: Scores team-high 20 points
Powell provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 131-105 win over the Hawks.
Kawhi Leonard's return was the highlight of the night, but Powell took his reduced minutes in stride and turned in a potent performance. Powell has performed as Leonard's substitute to begin the season, but he's expected to remain with the first unit upon Leonard's full-time return. He's currently the Clippers' leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game, which is two points higher than James Harden.
