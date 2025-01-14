Norman Powell News: Scores team-high 29 points

Powell accumulated 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-98 victory over Miami.

Kawhi Leonard had a rough outing Monday, but Powell stepped up and carried the Clippers to victory with an efficient shooting display. This was Powell's third straight game with at least 25 points, his fourth consecutive with at least 20 points, and the eighth time across his last 10 appearances in which he reached that tally. Powell is having a career-best season from a scoring perspective, and while it's too early to determine whether Leonard's return will impact his numbers, it seems the regression won't be as heavy as initially expected.