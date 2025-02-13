Norman Powell News: Season-high 41 points in win
Powell contributed 41 points (13-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 46 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Jazz.
It was the first 40-point game of the season for Powell, who stepped up for the Clippers with a season-best scoring output while handing an increase in usage in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). Powell also hasn't seen a noticeable dip in usage with Leonard back in the mix, as he's averaged 26.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.5 minutes across his last nine contests.
