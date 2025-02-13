Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell

Norman Powell News: Season-high 41 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Powell contributed 41 points (13-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 46 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Jazz.

It was the first 40-point game of the season for Powell, who stepped up for the Clippers with a season-best scoring output while handing an increase in usage in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee). Powell also hasn't seen a noticeable dip in usage with Leonard back in the mix, as he's averaged 26.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.5 minutes across his last nine contests.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
