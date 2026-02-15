Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Set to play in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Powell (back) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to lower-back tightness, though he's set to make his first All-Star appearance Sunday. The veteran swingman is on pace for a career-best year thus far, averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes per game across 45 regular-season outings.

Norman Powell
Miami Heat
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Norman Powell
