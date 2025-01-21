Norman Powell News: Team-leading 27 points in loss

Powell (back) chipped in a team-high 27 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bulls.

Powell was able to fight off a back injury and suit up for the Clippers on Monday, scoring a team-high 27 points while attempting his most field goals since Dec. 28 in the absence of the resting Kawhi Leonard. Although Powell has worked as Los Angeles' clear-cut top scoring option for most of the season, it remains to be seen how his role might be affected once Leonard is able to take on a full workload. Even if a slight dip in usage is eventually coming, Powell should remain a strong source of points, threes and steals from a fantasy perspective.