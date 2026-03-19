Norman Powell News: Three-point struggles continue
Powell had 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 134-126 loss to the Lakers.
Powell had a rough game from three-point range, going 1-for-5 from distance and not getting his first triple to fall until the fourth quarter. He's been off from beyond the arc over the past five, converting just 22.2 percent of his three-point attempts, and it could be tough for him to bust out of the funk Saturday with a difficult matchup against the Rockets.
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