Norman Powell News: Thrives despite loss

Powell racked up 30 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Powell had to embrace a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (personal), and as has been the trend most of the season, he delivered a quality showing on offense. This was Powell's seventh game with at least 30 points this season, and he continues to have a career-best season in 2024-25 with an average of 23.7 points per contest. This surpasses his previous personal best by almost 5.0 points per game.