Norman Powell News: Will play against Washington

Powell (back) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Powell will play in the second game of a back-to-back against Washington. The 31-year-old guard is having a solid year with the Clippers this season, averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game, shooting 49 percent from the floor and a career-best 44.1 percent from beyond the arc.