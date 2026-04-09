Norman Powell News: Will play Thursday
Powell (groin) said he will play Thursday against the Raptors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Powell returned from a four-game absence related to an illness Tuesday against the Raptors, scoring 14 points in 24 minutes off the bench. He's day-to-day with this groin issue, but he intends to play through it.
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