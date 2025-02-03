Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Will return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Powell (hip) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell was held out of Sunday's matchup due to right hip soreness, but the extra day of rest will allow him to suit up Tuesday. He continues to be a huge contributor on the offensive end for the Clippers, averaging 26.4 points in 35.8 minutes over his last five games.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
