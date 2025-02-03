Norman Powell News: Will return Tuesday
Powell (hip) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Powell was held out of Sunday's matchup due to right hip soreness, but the extra day of rest will allow him to suit up Tuesday. He continues to be a huge contributor on the offensive end for the Clippers, averaging 26.4 points in 35.8 minutes over his last five games.
