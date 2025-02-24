Obadiah Noel Injury: Doesn't play Monday

Noel (mouth) didn't play in Monday's 121-93 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Noel missed Monday's contest due to a dental issue, and his next chance to play will come Thursday against the San Diego Clippers. The guard is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers across 20.2 minutes per contest in 18 G League outings.