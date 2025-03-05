Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Obadiah Noel headshot

Obadiah Noel Injury: Misses game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Noel missed Tuesday's G League game against the Long Island Nets with an oblique injury.

It's not clear how long Noel will be sidelined for, but fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Sunday's game against the Delaware Blue Coats. Noel has had a solid campaign so far, hitting 51.0 percent of his shots with 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 blocks in 21.3 minutes per contest.

Obadiah Noel
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now