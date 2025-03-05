Obadiah Noel Injury: Misses game Tuesday

Noel missed Tuesday's G League game against the Long Island Nets with an oblique injury.

It's not clear how long Noel will be sidelined for, but fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Sunday's game against the Delaware Blue Coats. Noel has had a solid campaign so far, hitting 51.0 percent of his shots with 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 blocks in 21.3 minutes per contest.