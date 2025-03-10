Obadiah Noel News: Plays 26 minutes

Noel (oblique) returned to action in Sunday's 108-106 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats, finishing with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 26 minutes.

After missing Tuesday's G League game against the Long Island Nets, Noel was back in his usual role for the Indiana Mad Ants. Noel has been very efficient shooting the ball this season, hitting 50.0 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc through 21 regular-season contests.