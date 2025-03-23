Obadiah Noel News: Poor showing in start

Noel recorded six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

It was a poor showing across the board by Noel, whose six points marked his lowest since Feb. 3. Following his 10th start of the G League regular season Saturday, Noel is now averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes as part of the first unit.