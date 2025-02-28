Obadiah Noel News: Scores eight points in return

Noel notched eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Noel came off the bench in his return from a dental issue, logging a bench-high mark in points. The 25-year-old averages 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest over 19 G League outings.