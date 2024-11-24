Obadiah Noel News: Season-high 19 minutes

Noel recorded seven points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Noel made his G League season debut Friday, posting five points (2-6 FG) in 11 minutes. He played nearly twice as many minutes Saturday, but he's expected to remain in a reserve role moving forward.