Obadiah Noel headshot

Obadiah Noel News: Strong production off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Noel tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Noel scored his most points since dropping 18 against the Gold on Dec. 3. Over 15 G League appearances, Noel has averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field.

Obadiah Noel
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
