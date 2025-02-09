Obadiah Noel News: Strong production off bench

Noel tallied 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Noel scored his most points since dropping 18 against the Gold on Dec. 3. Over 15 G League appearances, Noel has averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field.