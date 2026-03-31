Obi Toppin Injury: Considered probable for Wednesday
Toppin is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to right foot injury management.
Toppin was listed as questionable leading up to Sunday's game against Miami due to a back injury and right foot injury management, so he appears to have shed the back issue. All signs point to the Dayton product suiting up for Wednesday's tilt.
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