Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Could return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:12pm

Toppin (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Feb. 17 that it would be "a while" before Toppin returns to game action, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. It appears as though Toppin is progressing nicely from a procedure he underwent in late October for a right foot stress reaction and has a chance to return Thursday in what would be his first regular-season game since Oct. 26 against the Timberwolves. He averaged 27.3 minutes per game across three regular-season appearances, but he would likely operate under a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return to NBA action.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
