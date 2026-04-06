Obi Toppin Injury: Expected to play vs. Minnesota
Toppin is probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to right foot injury management.
Toppin was also tagged as probable leading up to Sunday's game before eventually getting clearance to play, so this appears to be a similar situating heading into Tuesday's clash. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
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