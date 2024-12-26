Obi Toppin Injury: Expected to sit Friday
Toppin (ankle) is unlikely to play Friday against Boston, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Toppin sat out the second half of Thursday's matchup against OKC after going down with a left ankle sprain, and coach Rick Carlisle noted after the game that he expects Toppin to miss Friday's clash. Jarace Walker would be a candidate for an expanded role if Toppin is ultimately ruled out.
