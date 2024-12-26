Fantasy Basketball
Obi Toppin

Obi Toppin Injury: Expected to sit Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Toppin (ankle) is unlikely to play Friday against Boston, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Toppin sat out the second half of Thursday's matchup against OKC after going down with a left ankle sprain, and coach Rick Carlisle noted after the game that he expects Toppin to miss Friday's clash. Jarace Walker would be a candidate for an expanded role if Toppin is ultimately ruled out.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
