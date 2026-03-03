Obi Toppin Injury: Expects to play in LA
Toppin is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a right foot injury.
This appears to be a precautionary listing by the Pacers, as Toppin recently returned to the court after missing a good chunk of the season while dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot. He's logged eight and 11 minutes in his first two games back, and he'll likely be in line for a similar workload Wednesday, assuming he's upgraded to available before tipoff.
