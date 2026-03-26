Obi Toppin Injury: Game-time call for Friday
Toppin is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to low back soreness.
Toppin was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game, so it's slightly concerning that he's been downgraded to questionable leading up to Friday. The Pacers will presumably re-evaluate the Dayton product again Friday morning before providing an update on his availability.
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