Obi Toppin headshot

Obi Toppin Injury: Game-time call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Toppin is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to low back soreness.

Toppin was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game, so it's slightly concerning that he's been downgraded to questionable leading up to Friday. The Pacers will presumably re-evaluate the Dayton product again Friday morning before providing an update on his availability.

Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers
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